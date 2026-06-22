Parking rates at Harry Reid International see increase for first time in years

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For the first time in years, parking rates at Harry Reid International Airport are set to increase across all offerings.

"Southern Nevada continues to experience tremendous growth, with more mega events and professional sports teams on the horizon,” said James C. Chrisley, Clark County Director of Aviation. “These are the first parking rate adjustments we’ve made since 2019, and they will help us to continue investing in our infrastructure and make necessary improvements to support future growth and enhance the traveler experience.”

The increase, roughly $1 to $2 depending on the parking option, is to help support airport growth, modernization efforts, and future traveler improvements, according to airport officials.

Below is a breakdown of the new parking rates:

Long-Term Parking Short-Term Parking Economy & Remote Parking 0 - 2 hours - $12 Each additional hour - $4 Daily maximum - $20 0 - 1 hour - $4 0 - 2 hours - $8 Each additional hour - $5 Daily maximum - $38 0 - 2 hours - $6 Each additional hour - $2 Daily maximum - $14 Valet Parking Reservation Parking Discounted Parking at Terminal 3 Long Term Parking with a Reservation Flat fee - $34 Terminal 1 - $30

Terminal 3 - $23 Sat. to Wed. - $16

Thurs. and Fri. - $20

Travelers can take advantage of discounted parking rates in Terminal 3 Long Term Parking from Saturday through Wednesday, with rates starting at $16 per day when reserved through the airport's parking reservation system. This discounted rate is lower than the current drive-up rate.

The rate increase is set to go into effect beginning July 1.

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