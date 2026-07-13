Parade route and times announced for Flavor Flav's celebratory SHE Weekend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We are learning more details surrounding this weekend's SHE Weekend celebration, including when and where the parade is set to begin.

The multi-day celebration will recognize the nation’s incredible competitors and honor the achievements of female athletes from the 2026 Winter Games.

It all kicks off on Thursday, July 16, with entertainment beginning at 7 p.m. at Toshiba Plaza, with the parade starting at Park MGM at 8 p.m.

The parade is set to end at Toshiba Plaza at 8:30 p.m., culminating in a proclamation and performance by Public Enemy and Blu deTiger.

Courtesy MGM Resorts International

The star-studded parade will include various floats carrying the athletes and special appearances by Las Vegas-based sports organizations, community groups and supporters.