Panic! At The Disco frontrunner Brendon Urie announces band is 'no more'

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 01: Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco performs onstage during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 01, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp)
Posted at 7:12 AM, Jan 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-24 10:12:42-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas-based band Panic! at the Disco frontrunner Brendon Urie announced on Tuesday that the group is coming to an end.

“Growing up in Vegas I could’ve never imagined where this life would take me. So many places all over the world, and all the friends we’ve made along the way. But sometimes a journey must end for a new one to begin,” the post read.

Urie announced the band's end in a social media post, where he also revealed that he and his wife, Sarah, are expecting a baby.

“Sarah and I are expecting a baby very soon! The prospect of being a father and getting to watch my wife become a mother is both humbling and exciting. I look forward to this next adventure,” Urie said, adding, “That said, I am going to bring this chapter of my life to an end and put my focus and energy on my family, and with that Panic! At The Disco will be no more.”

Read the full statement posted on Instagram below:

