Panel debates upcoming election question over open primaries, ranked choice voting in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Debating Question Three.

The Republican and Democratic clubs in Sun City Anthem heard from experts today about the initiative to create open primaries and ranked choice voting in Nevada.

I moderated the panel, which included Sandra Cosgrove, who is a history professor at the College of Southern Nevada, and attorney Bradley Schrager. We discussed the merits of the measure.

If it passes in November, all candidates would run in a primary, regardless of party, and the top five would advance to the general election where voters would rank them in order of preference.

"For me, for example, I want to have more choices when I vote in an election," Cosgrove said. "I want to have less negative campaigning and I want some assurance that the people who get elected can work together and get things done."

"Innovation itself is not necessarily bad," Schrager said. "But when something like this comes along, this is a dramatic overhaul of how we vote and it's going to have effects, that are both structural to our politics and personal, to individuals who have to go and vote."

Question Three already passed in 2022. If it passes again in November, it will go into effect in 2026.