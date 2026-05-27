Pahrump man dies after rollover crash on State Route 160 in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY (KTNV) — A Pahrump man died last week after a rollover crash earlier this month on State Route 160 in Clark County, according to the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 11:10 p.m. on May 13 near mile marker 25.

Authorities say Marcelo Guevara-Tlatelpa, 58, was traveling north in a Nissan pickup truck on State Route 160 in the left lane, went off the left side of the roadway and entered the dirt median.

According to NSP, Guevara-Tlatelpa steered into the northbound travel lanes before losing control of his vehicle and reentering the center median. His vehicle "furrowed into the dirt and overturned," and struck the center median cable barrier.

Guevara-Tlatelpa was unrestrained and was ejected from his vehicle, investigators say. He was transported to the hospital and died from his injuries on Friday, May 22, according to NSP.

NSP said its southern command has investigated 29 fatal crashes resulting in 32 deaths so far in 2026.