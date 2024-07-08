Over two dozen arrested in Mohave County, Bullhead City over Fourth of July weekend

MOHAVE COUNTY (KTNV) — Over two dozen people were arrested in Mohave County and Bullhead City over the Fourth of July weekend.

According to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office, deputies issued 18 citations, arrested seven people for careless operation [of watercraft], arrested one person after they resisted arrest, arrested one person for an alcohol offense, and arrested one person for operating [watercraft] under the influence.

Deputies also investigated five boat crashes, responded to four water rescues, three medical calls, and assisted 21 boaters.

On Thursday, July 4, deputies responded to a two-boat collision on Lake Havasu around 8:19 p.m. Investigators determined that a 24-foot Yamaha boat, with eight people on it, was traveling eastbound and collided with a 27-foot pontoon boat that had eight occupants on board. There was "significant damage" to the Yamaha boat and two of its passengers were taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The operator of the Yamaha boat was identified as 42-year-old John Schertzer from Yorba Linda, California. He was arrested for operating under the influence.

On Friday, July 5, deputies responded to the Crazy Horse Campground on Lake Havasu around 6:24 p.m. after receiving reports that a boat with nine people on it had sunk. Investigators said a 20-foot Warlock was traveling in the area when it was swamped and sank to the bottom of the lake. All nine people were saved by passing boaters and no injuries were reported.

Mohave County Sheriff's Office

According to the Bullhead City Police Department, they received 926 calls for service from July 4 through July 7.

Officers arrested 15 people for criminal offenses, five people for driving under the influence, and one person for operating under the influence.

They also responded to 12 motor vehicle accidents and four watercraft accidents.