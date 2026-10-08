Over $9M guaranteed for LVMPD detective's family as wrongful death trial nears

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Court records obtained by Channel 13 have confirmed that the family of Justin Terry, a detective with LVMPD, will receive over $9 million through settlements.

Terry was killed in 2022 after his vehicle was hit by a metal beam on U.S. 95 in the area of the Centennial Bowl construction project.

WATCH | Channel 13's coverage of the incident

Las Vegas police officer killed by falling beam on US 95

In 2023, we shared with you that Terry's family filed a wrongful death lawsuit, claiming that the Las Vegas Paving Company (LVPC) did not post sufficient warnings to motorists. They also believed LVPC to be negligent in the creation and placement of the beam that took Terry's life.

Western States Contracting is also named in the suit, with the complaint stating that their trailer was overloaded and that the driver did not operate the vehicle safely.

The family's attorneys initially sought over $15,000 in general and punitive damages, and attorneys' fees.