Over 50 people have died on Clark County roads since Memorial Day

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Transportation officials are asking motorists to be cautious and safe this Labor Day weekend. This weekend also marks the end of the 100 Deadliest Days on the road.

According to officials with the Road Equity Alliance Project, the unofficial count is 61 people have died on Clark County roads since Memorial Day. However, they said that number could be higher. Clark County is already over the total number of deaths in 2022, which was 54.

Officials said motorcyclists and drivers died the most often followed by pedestrians, vehicle passengers, and bicyclists. They stated they have records for 55 of the 61 fatalities. Researchers found nearly half of those deaths were people under the age of 30.

The top three factors in those crashes were speed, failure to yield when turning a vehicle, and running red lights.

This year, AAA Nevada said they're expecting to help over 340,000 drivers over Labor Day weekend. That includes over 7,000 road assistance requests from California. Officials said flat tires, lockouts, and dead vehicle batteries are the most common calls.

With so many people on the road, officials are asking drivers to slow down, obey speed limits, plan for a sober ride home, stay off your phone when you're behind the wheel, and make sure to wear your seatbelt.