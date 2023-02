NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas local went back home with thousands of dollars more in his pocket!

Aliante Casino Hotel and Spa Over $250k jackpot scored by Las Vegas local at north Las Vegas casino

At the Aliante Casino Hotel and Spa, the local, Deven, was playing slots Tuesday night.

The Boyd Rewards member was playing on a 25 cent denomination on the IGT Wheel of Fortune slot when he scored $254,212.71.

Aliante Casino Hotel and Spa Over $250k jackpot scored by Las Vegas local at north Las Vegas casino

In the press release, officials called it the "Valentine's Day present of a lifetime."

MORE JACKPOTS: