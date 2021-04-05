Over 1M vaccine doses have been given in Clark County

Southern Nevadans reached a new milestone in their unparalleled response to the COVID-19 pandemic as more than one million doses of vaccine have been given in Clark County.

As of April 5, the Southern Nevada Health District, Clark County, University Medical Center, the Nevada National Guard, the local cities, EMS providers, pharmacies and other community partners have initiated 663,905 doses of the vaccine, completed 362,208 doses, and administered a total of 1,026,113 COVID-19 vaccines.

Timeline for coronavirus pandemic in Nevada

COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective, free, and available at Health District and community partner clinics throughout Southern Nevada.

People can register for an appointment here or access additional clinic location information by clicking here.

People who are fully vaccinated can also start doing some things they stopped doing before the pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has additional guidance for fully vaccinated people on its website. People are considered to have the full protection offered from the vaccine two weeks after receiving their last required dose (the second dose of Moderna or Pfizer or the single dose of Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine).

It is important for people who are fully vaccinated to continue to wear masks when in public or around unvaccinated people, to avoid large gatherings, and to get tested for COVID-19 if they develop symptoms.

The CDC recently updated its travel guidance and no longer recommends fully vaccinated people delay travel or quarantine before or after their trip.