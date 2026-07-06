Over 100 animals taken in over Fourth of July weekend, says The Animal Foundation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — More than 100 animals were taken in over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, according to the Animal Foundation.

Of 117 total animals taken in Saturday and Sunday, 91 of them were lost pets, according to shelter officials

WATCH | We checked in with The Animal Foundation on Sunday to see where their numbers were:

Local shelters work to reunite lost pets with families after Fourth of July fireworks

Anyone who is missing a pet can visit The Animal Foundation's lost and found page to see all pets currently in the shelter. If you see your pet there, visit the shelter to bring them home as soon as possible.

Owners are also encouraged to ask neighbors if they have seen your pet and check your pet's microchip company to make sure your contact information is up to date.

If you still can't find your pet, call The Animal Foundation's Pet Support Hotline at 702-760-PETS for help.

If you find a lost pet, check the animal for an ID tag with the owner's contact information. You can also walk around the neighborhood and ask neighbors if they recognize the animal.

Take clear photos of the pet and upload them to lost and found pet groups on Facebook, Nextdoor, and Petco Love Lost, or have the pet scanned for a microchip.

If you still can't find the owner, call The Animal Foundation's Pet Support Hotline at 702-760-PETS for additional assistance.

Bringing the animal to the shelter should be a last resort. Most animals who end up at the shelter are never reclaimed, according to shelter officials.

