'Outer Banks' star completes court requirements following Las Vegas attack

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Actor and "Outer Banks" star Austin North has completed court requirements following an attack on Las Vegas hospital staff earlier this year.

The incident happened in February at the University Medical Center emergency room.

An arrest report states North punched one nurse, shoved another nurse in the face, and shoved a phlebotomist against a table. The phlebotomist hit North in the forehead with a silver tray to defend himself.

That's when security officers arrived, subdued North, and strapped him onto a gurney.

Following the incident, North posted a statement on Instagram saying he was "deeply upset" by the Las Vegas incident, was having a severe anxiety attack, and has "very little memory" of what happened.

Austin North, Instagram

North was charged with three counts of battery on a protected person.

Court records show that in July, he entered a no contest plea, which is where the defendant doesn't admit guilt but still accepts punishment.

The court ruled that from July 22, 2024 through October 21, 2024, North had to stay out of trouble, go to mental health counseling, and do 17 hours of community service.

According to court records, North has fulfilled all of those requirements and because of that, all three charges have been dismissed.