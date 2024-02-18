"Outer Banks" star Austin North accused of attacking Las Vegas hospital staff

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Actor and "Outer Banks" star Austin North is facing charges after allegedly attacking staff members at University Medical Center.

According to an arrest report, the incident happened on Tuesday morning, when a UMC security officer reported North attacked several people in the emergency room.

One nurse told police she was helping a patient when North ran towards her, punched her on the left side of her head, shoved her, and she hit her back on a sink.

A second nurse said she was helping a patient, saw North attack the first woman, and that he approached her before shoving her in the face.

A phlebotomist said he saw North attack the women and that North started running towards him. North then allegedly shoved the phlebotomist against a table so the phlebotomist picked up a silver tray to defend himself and hit North in the forehead, causing North to fall.

Security officers arrived, subdued North, and strapped him onto a gurney.

On Thursday, North posted the following statement on his Instagram stories.

"I am deeply upset by the events that took place in Las Vegas this past week. My friend drove me to the hospital because I thought I was having a heart attack. Several tests were taken, including blood, which came back negative for any drugs or alcohol in my system. I was having a severe anxiety attack. I have very little memory of the events that day at the hospital. I have the utmost respect for healthcare workers and hospital staff. I have battled anxiety on and off for years and this was the most extreme panic attack I've ever had. Going forward, I hope to shed light on this debilitating disorder and send hope to those who have also struggled." Austin North

North is facing three battery on a protected person charges.

Court records show he has posted bond and a hearing is scheduled for March 19.