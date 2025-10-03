Outdoor Fall Festival returns to Summerlin Library in October

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Looking for fun activities the whole family can enjoy this weekend? The Summerlin Library has you covered with their Outdoor Fall Festival on October 4.
With different areas of the library hosting various events, there's something for everyone at this festival. Here's what organizers shared that attendees can look forward to:
Front Patio events | 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Face painting
- Caricature artists
- Selfie opportunities
- Live DJ
- Used book fair (including CDs and DVDs)
- Food trucks
Back Patio events | 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Balloon artists
- Discovery Children's Museum
- Social CirKISH hands-on workshop
- Craft vendors
- Food trucks
- Face painting
- Mini pumpkin decorating (ticket purchase required)
Indoor Library events | 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Multigenerational crafting
- Fall StoryWalk
- Harvest crafts for children
Indoor Theater events
- Miss Fairy G's "Magical Mindset Show" at 10:30 a.m.
- The Nik Naks Live at 11:30 a.m.
- Danzantes del Puerto — Grupo Folklorico de Las Vegas, NV at 12:30 p.m.
Main Stage outdoor events
- Spring Valley High School Jazz Band at 10:15 a.m.
- Belly Dance Vegas at 11:15 a.m.
- Culture Shock Las Vegas Youth Program at 12:15 p.m.
- The Swing It! Girls — Vintage Vocal Trio at 1:15 p.m.
For more information on the events the Summerlin Library Outdoor Fall Festival has to offer, visit their event page by clicking here.