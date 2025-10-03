Outdoor Fall Festival returns to Summerlin Library in October

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Looking for fun activities the whole family can enjoy this weekend? The Summerlin Library has you covered with their Outdoor Fall Festival on October 4.

With different areas of the library hosting various events, there's something for everyone at this festival. Here's what organizers shared that attendees can look forward to:

Front Patio events | 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Face painting

Caricature artists

Selfie opportunities

Live DJ

Used book fair (including CDs and DVDs)

Food trucks

Back Patio events | 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Balloon artists

Discovery Children's Museum

Social CirKISH hands-on workshop

Craft vendors

Food trucks

Face painting

Mini pumpkin decorating (ticket purchase required)

Indoor Library events | 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Multigenerational crafting

Fall StoryWalk

Harvest crafts for children

Indoor Theater events

Miss Fairy G's "Magical Mindset Show" at 10:30 a.m.

The Nik Naks Live at 11:30 a.m.

Danzantes del Puerto — Grupo Folklorico de Las Vegas, NV at 12:30 p.m.

Main Stage outdoor events

Spring Valley High School Jazz Band at 10:15 a.m.

Belly Dance Vegas at 11:15 a.m.

Culture Shock Las Vegas Youth Program at 12:15 p.m.

The Swing It! Girls — Vintage Vocal Trio at 1:15 p.m.

For more information on the events the Summerlin Library Outdoor Fall Festival has to offer, visit their event page by clicking here.