LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new investigation by Consumer Reports is raising concerns about pricing accuracy at some Kroger-owned grocery stores, including Smith’s locations across the Las Vegas Valley.

The report found several stores still displaying expired sale tags, potentially leading to customers being overcharged at checkout, especially on items marked as “on sale.”

Some Smith’s shoppers told Good Morning Las Vegas reporter Shakeria Hawkins that the price they saw on the shelf wasn’t what showed up at the register.

Outdated sale tags could cost you at checkout, reports finds

“I bought Lay's potato chips and they were supposed to be $1.99 each, but it came out to $3.49 each,” one shopper said.

Another customer added, “It would say one thing and it would be something else. A lot of the time, you have to correct them.”

To see if this was an isolated issue, Hawkins went to a local Smith’s and did some shopping herself — picking up fruit and a T-bone steak. This time, the prices rang up correctly. But shoppers say that’s not always the case.

“You have to watch the whole time, and it’s hard to do that,” a shopper said. “You have to be staring at it as it’s ringing up, or you’re going to miss it.”

Retail expert Stephanie Carls with RetailMeNot says it’s not just about a few extra dollars — it’s about consumer trust.

“People want to feel confident that what they see on the shelf is what they’re actually paying,” Carls explained.

How to protect yourself at checkout

Carls recommends the following steps for shoppers:



Always check your receipt after paying.

Speak up if you notice a price discrepancy.

Use store apps and loyalty programs to access member pricing and clip digital coupons.

Stack savings and compare prices across different stores when possible.

“Mistakes can happen,” Carls said. “If you notice something isn’t what you saw on the shelf, say something. Most stores will be more than happy to fix it — but it really is up to the consumer.”

Some loyal customers say they plan to keep shopping at Smith’s but will now be more alert at checkout.

“Yes, but I’m going to start paying more attention,” said shopper Terry Diamond.

In response to the Consumer Reports investigation, a Kroger spokesperson said the company is committed to “affordable and accurate pricing,” adding that routine price checks are regularly conducted to ensure pricing integrity.

Experts say it’s always a good idea to double-check prices and ask questions if something doesn’t add up at checkout.