'Our families need closure': Families, police plea for suspect to come forward in deadly hit-and-run

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A heartfelt plea from a grieving family to help catch the man who police believe killed their loved one.

Thursday, police revealed the suspect they're searching for in a deadly crash that took the lives of two young men.

19-year-old Ethan Velasquez and 18-year-old Julian Torres died early last Friday morning when another driver — identified by authorities as 20-year-old Luis Angel Equihua-Murillo — rammed into their car in an east Las Vegas intersection.

My photographer and I were at today's emotional press conference where the victims' families, alongside law enforcement, asked the community to come forward with any information.

"Ethan was a bright light in our lives, full of promise and potential," Jeannell Velsaquez said.

Jeannell Velasquez, Ethan’s mother, shared her grief and the deep void left by the loss of her son and his friend Julian Torres.

Speaking publicly for the first time…

"We had plans to take a trip together before Ethan returned to college. Instead, I find myself planning his funeral," Jeannell said.

Sergeant Richard Rundell with the Las Vegas Metro Police Department shared an update on the investigation Thursday — less than a week after the crash.

Watch the full press conference with the families and authorities, asking for Murillo to turn himself in.

Family, police plead for help finding driver who left 2 young men dead

"In the early morning hours of July 5th, my section responded to a fatal collision involving two vehicles," Sgt. Rundell said.

The crash happened at the intersection of Charleston and Hollywood Boulevards, where Ethan and Julian were struck by a reckless driver who ran from the scene.

"We have identified the driver responsible for killing Julian and Ethan as 20-year-old Luis Angel Murillo," Sgt. Lundell said.

He said they have not been able to find Murillo, who is wanted for multiple charges, including two counts of duty to stop at the scene of an accident involving death.

"Today, we turn to our community for assistance in locating Murillo," Sgt. Rundell said.

He said they will bring Murillo to justice.

"I also wanna speak directly to mister Murillo. It's not too late to do the right thing. You need to take accountability and responsibility for what happened that night. Turn yourself in."

Sgt. Rundell spoke about the positive impact Ethan and Julian had on their community and the void left by their untimely deaths.

"These two young men are the type of kids every parent wishes for," Sgt. Rundell said.

Jeannell said this loss has deeply affected their families and friends.

"Ethan and Julian deserve justice. Our families need closure to begin healing,” she said.

Police said they believe he's still in town and and has not left the state or country.

If you have any information that could help in the investigation you're asked to contact metro police directly at (702) 828-3595. Or you can do so anonymously through Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.