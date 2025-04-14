Only on Channel 13: Las Vegas teen talks Hawaiian performance on this season of American Idol

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — American Idol is back tonight for the second group of performances from Hawaii. This round is also the first time you at home get to vote.

The valley was watching last night as Las Vegas local and high school student Isaiah Misailegalu took the stage, performing Maoli's song "You Can Have It All."

He had judges on their feet, and the entire audience swaying.

He spoke one-on-one with Justin Hinton Monday morning live to talk about the performance and more about his experience on American Idol.