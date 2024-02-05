One week away: 49ers, Chiefs fans arriving in Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With the Super Bowl just a week away, fans from across the nation are flocking to Las Vegas, eagerly anticipating the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

The vibrant atmosphere is already palpable at Harry Reid Airport, as enthusiasts express their excitement for the upcoming game.

"It's going to be a long, awesome, exciting week," exclaimed one eager attendee, reflecting the sentiment shared by many visitors flooding into the city.

Chiefs fans, 49ers fans, and NFL enthusiasts alike have begun to trickle into Harry Reid Airport, proudly sporting their game day gear. One enthusiast, proudly displaying a Super Bowl sweatshirt, reminisced about past championships, dating back to Indianapolis in 2012.

Shannon Taylor, a dedicated fan visiting from Chicago, is set to attend his ninth Super Bowl. Pointing to his jacket adorned with memorabilia, he highlighted the significance of this year's matchup, a rematch of the teams that clashed in Miami in 2020.

"If you look at my jacket here, it's from 2020, a rematch of the two teams that were in Miami - Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers," Taylor remarked. He added that this year's Super Bowl promises to be one for the books, with anticipation building, including those by the "Swifties."

However, not all football fans experienced smooth travels.Weather delays plagued over 500 flights out of Harry Reid Airport on Sunday afternoon, causing frustration among those making their way back home.

"We actually got on our plane, we were ready to go, we sat on the plane for longer, then they said it was canceled," shared Paul Anderson.

Anderson, in Las Vegas for a business conference and a devoted 49ers fan, was planning to make his way back to California. Despite the setback, Anderson expressed his support for his team and appreciation for the city, describing Allegiant Stadium as "beautiful."