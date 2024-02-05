Thousands of travellers stuck at Las Vegas airport due to wind, storms

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Right now, over 500 flights have been delayed and dozens canceled as winter storms rattle the west coast.

Las Vegas, Sacramento, and San Francisco flights are the most impacted as storm systems drench the Bay Area, cover northern California and Nevada in snow and bring high winds to Southern Nevada.

As of 4 p.m., 508 flight delays and 27 cancellations have been reported by flight aware as the Federal Aviation Administration says high wind and weather are to blame for flight scheduling issues on Sunday, February 4.

Departure traffic heading to SFO are currently experiencing an average delay over four hours long.