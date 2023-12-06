Police: One suspect is dead amid ongoing active shooter response at UNLV

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One suspect has been found dead amid an ongoing active shooter response on the UNLV campus, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says.

There are appear to be multiple shooting victims, LVMPD officials said.

WATCH: Live updates from the UNLV campus amid reports of an active shooter

Reports of an active shooter on the school's campus began at 11:59 a.m. on Wednesday.

On social media and through email alerts, UNLV officials said they believed the shooter was located in Frank and Estella Beam Hall. Police have said additional shots were fired in the Student Union.

Police are advising people on-campus to shelter-in-place and are also advising the public to avoid the area.

LIVE UPDATES:

12:47 p.m. — University officials are asking that those on the school's campus shelter in place. "This remains an active investigation," they stated on social media. "The suspect has been contained, according to police."

12:43 p.m. — All transit routes servicing UNLV and the surrounding area have been detoured until further notice, the RTC Southern Nevada reports.

12:32 p.m. — "One suspect has been located and is deceased," according to an update from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

12:31 p.m. — "The suspect is contained," according to Las Vegas Metro police. Members of the public were asked to continue to avoid the area and watch for responding emergency units.

12:19 p.m. — Police at UNLV are responding to additional reports of shots fired in the Student Union building, school officials stated on social media. Students were advised to evacuate the area and "RUN-HIDE-FIGHT."

12:15 p.m. — Maryland Parkway was completely shut down from University Avenue to Tropicana Avenue.

12:09 p.m. — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirms it is responding to reports of an active shooter on the campus of UNLV. "There appears to be multiple victims at this time," officials advised. Members of the public are asked to avoid the area.

11:59 a.m. — A social media post from UNLV confirmed reports of an active shooter on the university's campus:

"University Police responding to confirmed active shooter in BEH (Frank and Estella Beam Hall)," officials stated. "This is not a test. RUN-HIDE-FIGHT."

Nevada lawmakers including Dina Titus, Catherine Cortez Masto, and Aaron Ford have issued statements on X saying they're monitoring the situation.

This is a developing story and Channel 13 has multiple crews on scene.