LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person has been arrested following a fight near an elementary school on Wednesday morning.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, this happened at 8:20 a.m. in the 1800 block of Rock Springs Drive. That is near Katz Elementary School.

Police said they received a report that two men were fighting.

One of them was arrested and the other was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

No further details have been released, as of Wednesday afternoon.