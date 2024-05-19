One person injured after shooting near UNLV, police looking for suspect

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are looking for a suspect after a shooting at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas on Saturday night.

According to police, the incident happened at 11:15 p.m. in the parking structure of the University Gateway Building.

Investigators said police were already in the area responding to a noise complaint when they received reports of a shooting. They believe the shooting stemmed from a fight between two groups of people.

One person, who was not affiliated with UNLV and does not appear to have been involved in the fight, was shot. They were treated at a local hospital and released.

Police said the suspect ran away from UNLV's campus to the south and they are continuing to look for them. No description of the suspect has been released, as of Sunday morning.

In a letter to the UNLV community, university president Keith Whitfield said there will be "an enhanced visible presence" of police near where the incident took place as well as the main campus.

"The safety and well-being of every member of our university family continues to be of the utmost importance," Whitfield wrote.

Police believe this was an isolated incident and there was no threat to UNLV.