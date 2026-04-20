One person hospitalized after overnight apartment fire in east Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is hospitalized after an overnight fire in east Las Vegas.

Just after midnight, the Clark County Fire Department responded to an apartment fire on Twin View Circle, in the area of S Lamb Boulevard and E Vegas Valley Drive.

When crews arrived, they reported the apartment was heavily involved with fire extending to the attic.

One person was found outside the apartment at the bottom of the stairs with thermal injuries and smoke inhalation.

Crews worked to get the fire under control, and firefighters said they isolated the flames to the affected unit.

CCFD Fire Investigators were called to the scene to conduct and origin and cause investigation.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The victim was taken to Sunrise Hospital in critical condition.

Six engines, one truck, three rescues, two battalion Chiefs, EMS 18, and the Air Resource responded to the incident.

CCFD was assisted on the incident by Las Vegas Fire & Rescue, Southwest Gas, NV Energy, Medic West, and Red Cross.

