One person dead after hit-and-run near Jones and Craig

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are searching for the driver involved in an overnight fatal hit-and-run.

It happened around 12:37 a.m. in the area of Craig and Jones, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

A pedestrian was crossing Craig outside of a marked or implied crosswalk, stumbling several times before falling into the road, according to authorities.

An unknown dark-colored SUV traveling on Craig hit the pedestrian and continued without stopping or notifying police of the collision, police said.

When medical personnel arrived, they pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene.

At this time, the vehicle and driver have not been identified. This collision remains under investigation by the LVMPD’s Collision Investigation Section.

This collision marks the 60th traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's jurisdiction for the year

2026.