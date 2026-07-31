One person dead after crash involving semi-truck near Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is dead after a crash between the I-15 and Las Vegas Strip Friday morning.

Details are limited, but we have learned the incident happened near Highland Drive and Edna Avenue, just west of Sammy Davis Jr. Drive between Sahara and Desert Inn, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The crash involved a vehicle and a semi-truck, and one person involved was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Two others were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

This is a developing report.