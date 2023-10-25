One Night For One Drop's Las Vegas event auctioning off Laffite LM1 hypercar

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A luxury hypercar is hitting the auction block for the first time in Las Vegas and it's to raise money for charity.

Laffite Automobili, a new brand based out of Turin, Italy, is donating a LAFFITE LM1 to the One Night for One Drop event, which is held annually. The vehicle is headlining the live auction.

According to the company, the vehicle is the first "Le Mans-type" hypercar of the modern era to be produced for road use. They add the vehicle being bid on will be one of the first 24 produced from their production plant in Turin, which will start leaving the plant in April 2024.

Laffite officials said the LM1 weighs less than 2,800 pounds, can reach speeds around 215 miles per hour, and has a 1,000-horsepower V8 hybrid engine.

"We are incredibly honored and proud to partner with such an influential organization as the One Drop Foundation, which is committed to changing the world," said Bruno Laffite and Pascal Cohen, co-founders of Laffite Automobili. "We are delighted to offer this unique car, the LM1, to help raise as much money as possible to give access to clean water to those in need."

The One Drop Foundation was created by Cirque du Soleil co-founder and Lune Rouge founder Guy Laliberté and raises money to ensure sustainable access to safe water, sanitation, and hygiene for communities around the world.

The live auction will also include a Sir Jackie Stewart, OBE, and Formula 1 Silverstone Experience.

This year's event is scheduled for Nov. 15, 2023 at the Marquee at The Cosmopolitan. Individual tickets start at $1,500. You can learn more about the event here.