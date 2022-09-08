Watch Now
Local News

Actions

One man in critical condition after collision in North Las Vegas

W CRAIG CRITICAL AUTOPED - SOURCE NLVPD (2).jpg
NLVPD
Following a collision in Las Vegas, one man believed to be in his 60s or 70s is in critical condition at UMC hospital.
W CRAIG CRITICAL AUTOPED - SOURCE NLVPD (2).jpg
W CRAIG CRITICAL AUTOPED - SOURCE NLVPD (3).jpg
Posted at 6:14 PM, Sep 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-07 22:07:33-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV)  — Following a collision in Las Vegas, one man believed to be in his 60s or 70s is in critical condition at UMC hospital.

According to the North Las Vegas Police Department officers were dispatched to a collision in the 1900 block of West Craig around 12 p.m.

The investigation revealed a male pedestrian in a motorized wheelchair was trying to cross Craig Road before being struck outside the crosswalk by a car traveling westbound.

NLVPD officers say the driver of the car stayed on-scene and westbound traffic was closed from Scott Robinson to Clayton temporarily but has since reopened.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH