One man in critical condition after collision in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Following a collision in Las Vegas, one man believed to be in his 60s or 70s is in critical condition at UMC hospital.

According to the North Las Vegas Police Department officers were dispatched to a collision in the 1900 block of West Craig around 12 p.m.

The investigation revealed a male pedestrian in a motorized wheelchair was trying to cross Craig Road before being struck outside the crosswalk by a car traveling westbound.

NLVPD officers say the driver of the car stayed on-scene and westbound traffic was closed from Scott Robinson to Clayton temporarily but has since reopened.