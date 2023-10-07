One dead, one injured in shooting near Nellis Air Force Base

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is dead following a fatal shooting in North Las Vegas on Saturday morning, according to police.

North Las Vegas Police Department responded to initial reports of the shooting around 1:30 a.m. in the 4200 block of E. Craig Road. Two adult males — both identified to be in their 20s — were located at the scene, suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of the men was later pronounced deceased at the scene by arriving medical personnel. The other male was transported to University Medical Center for treatment for "non-life-threatening injuries."

The identity of the deceased male, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released at a later time by the Clark County Coroner's Office.

No arrests have been made yet. Police currently believe this was an isolated incident, though the investigation is in its preliminary stages.

Anyone who may have information about this crime is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.