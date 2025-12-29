One dead following structure fire in Sunrise Manor, CCFD shares

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County Fire Department (CCFD) has shared details regarding a structure fire in Sunrise Manor.

It happened at 11:24 a.m. on Monday at 6900 Stone Meadow Avenue.

According to CCFD, the residence was "well-involved with fire" upon their arrival. Officials said an "interior attack" began to put out the fire and search the building, but responders were forced to leave the home "due to a roof collapse."

CCFD

After controlling the blaze, fire crews were able to re-enter the residence, where one person was found dead. CCFD shared that three firefighters received minor injuries, and were taken to a nearby hospital.

CCFD said that 55 firefighters were on scene, receiving aid from Las Vegas Fire and Rescue, Southwest Gas, and NV Energy.

CCFD

This incident, as well as the cause of the fire, is still under investigation. According to officials, "no damage estimates were available" when this information was released.