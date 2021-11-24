One dead, another in hospital after crash near Russell Road, Stephanie Street

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says it received a call of a crash near the intersection of Russell Road and Stephanie Street involving a white Ford Escape and a white Silverado at about 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

One person was transported to Sunrise Trauma and another has been pronounced deceased by medical personnel, according to authorities.

The intersection of Stephanie Street and Russell Road has been shut down.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area as this is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

