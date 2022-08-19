Watch Now
One dead after car fire at gas station in North Las Vegas

Posted at 1:55 PM, Aug 19, 2022
NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — North Las Vegas Fire Department responded to a car fire at a gas station on Simmons Street and West Craig Road.

North Las Vegas Fire has confirmed that one person has died as a result of the fire.

The entire corner has been closed, and drivers are advised to avoid the area.

