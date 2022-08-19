One dead after car fire at gas station in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — North Las Vegas Fire Department responded to a car fire at a gas station on Simmons Street and West Craig Road.
North Las Vegas Fire has confirmed that one person has died as a result of the fire.
The entire corner has been closed, and drivers are advised to avoid the area.
North Las Vegas Fire & @NLVPD on scene of a car fire at Simmons & Craig. They closed off the entire corner. CSI was on scene photographing the back where there are appears to be a body inside. We have been waiting for details & confirmation from @NLVFireDept @KTNV pic.twitter.com/KGbuJA6LfS— Joe Moeller (@joemoeller44) August 19, 2022