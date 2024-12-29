Watch Now
One critically hurt in a central valley crash, LVMPD says

Traffic on Sahara Avenue going westbound at Arville Street is closed.
LVMPD are on a scene of a crash that left on seriously hurt.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metro Police Department is on the scene of a crash that hospitalized one person on Saturday.

At 3 p.m., officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Sahara Avenue and Arville Street. When officers arrived on the scene, they found one person seriously hurt.

The person was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Police say traffic on Sahara Avenue going westbound at Arville Street is closed at the moment.

Cars are being directed north or south on Arville Street.

This is a developing story. Stick with Channel 13 for the latest.

