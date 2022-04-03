Watch
Olivia Rodrigo, BTS, Billie Eilish to perform at Grammys

Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
FILE - Korean pop band BTS attends the 2019 Variety's Hitmakers Brunch in West Hollywood, Calif., on Dec. 7, 2019. The group will perform during next month's Grammy ceremony in Las Vegas. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Posted at 4:41 PM, Apr 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-03 19:41:12-04

The Grammy Awards are bringing three of the world's biggest pop acts — Olivia Rodrigo, BTS and Billie Eilish — to perform during the ceremony in Las Vegas.

The Recording Academy announced the first slate of performers on March 15 that also includes Brandi Carlile, Brothers Osborne and Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow.

The show will air live tonight from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on CBS and Paramount+.

The Grammys shifted from a January show in Los Angeles to an April ceremony in Las Vegas due to the rising COVID-19 cases and the omicron variant. Trevor Noah returns as host for the second straight year.

