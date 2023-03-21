Old military explosive found in neighborhood was 'mortar' with 'no explosives present,' Nellis confirms

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A military explosive found in a neighborhood in the northwest valley was found to have "no explosives present," according to Nellis Air Force Base.

The device was discovered on Monday evening by Metro Police in the neighborhoods near Alta Drive and Decatur Boulevard.

A spokesperson for Nellis Air Force Base confirmed with Channel 13 that an Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit was requested from the base to retrieve and evaluate the device at approximately 5:27 p.m. Though the device was initially deemed "inert," Metro Police ordered the evacuations of nearby neighborhoods at approximately 7:25 p.m.

A 3-person team from Nellis AFB responded to the scene and confirmed via x-ray that the device was "solid metal with no explosives present," according to the spokesperson.

The team then collected the device and returned to Nellis AFB with the inert mortar.