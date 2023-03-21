Homes evacuated after 'old military explosive' device found, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are evacuating a neighborhood in the northwest valley after locating an explosive device, a public information officer confirmed to Channel 13.

Police located what they described as "an old military explosive" in the area of Alta Drive and Decatur Boulevard. The device has been deemed inert, but residents were ordered to evacuate as a safety measure, Channel 13 was told.

As of 7:25 p.m., evacuations had been ordered in the area.

Officers from Nellis Air Force Base were en route to retrieve the device, police added.

This is a breaking news report. Updates will be shared as they become available.