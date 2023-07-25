Ohio man dies after cliff jumping at Lake Powell

LAKE POWELL (KTNV) — An Ohio man is dead after going cliff jumping in Lake Powell.

According to National Park Service officials, this happened on July 20.

That's when the Glen Canyon Communications Center received a 911 call stating someone had been injured about a quarter mile south of Buoy 89 on Lake Powell within the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area. That's about 89 miles away from the Glen Canyon Dam.

Witnesses told investigators they saw 36-year-old Cory Ryan Ehrnschwender jump from about 50 feet but that he didn't come back up. Despite searching, officials didn't find him that day.

On July 21, the Utah Department of Public Safety Dive Team used a side scan sonar to locate Ehrnschwender's body and recovered him in about 30 feet of water.

His body was taken to Bullfrog, Utah and was transferred to the Utah State Medical Examiner in Salt Lake City for an autopsy.

No further details have been released, as of Tuesday morning.

Park service officials said jumping or diving off of rock cliffs, ledges, or man-made structures, including boats, from a height of 15 feet or more from the surface of the water is prohibited on and around Lake Powell.