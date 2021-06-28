Officials stress firework safety ahead of sales in Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The end of June is approaching and that means the Fourth of July is on the horizon with fireworks going on sale in Clark County on Monday.

Only Safe-N-Sane fireworks are legal in the valley, but authorities are getting ready for illegal fireworks and the issues all of them can cause with improper use.

“Burns are the most painful injury that a human can suffer. It is something that you will have for the rest of your life. You may have to go into rehab for many years, “said Tim Szymanski, of Las Vegas Fire and Rescue.

Authorities throughout the region are also urging those to use caution overall as the Southwest has had one of the driest and hottest summers along with an ongoing drought where fireworks can easily start several kinds of fires when in use or improperly disposed of.

“Pick it up with a shovel or big hand grippers, put it in the water and let it soak, so it is kind of mushy and then put it into the trash. A lot of people just throw their fireworks into the trash and then overnight we start getting a lot of garbage and trash can fire calls," Szymanski said.

If you choose to celebrate July Fourth with a few fireworks, officials say to do so in a safe and open area and to have a bucket of water nearby to soak them afterward. Also, don't try to restart a firework that isn't working, just dispose of it properly.

Additionally, you can report illegal fireworks that you may be seeing in the valley online here, instead of calling authorities.