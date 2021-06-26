Safe-N-Sane fireworks go on sale June 28 in the City Of Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas firefighters and nonprofit organizations are gearing up for one of the busiest weeks of the year, the week preceding the Fourth of July holiday. Safe-N-Sane fireworks will be approved for sale by nonprofit organizations and can be used by individuals beginning June 28 until 11:59 p.m. July 4 in the city of Las Vegas.

Because of the amount of dry vegetation and the lack of rain this year, fire officials are urging the public to use extreme caution when using fireworks and follow some simple safety rules.

Just like last year, people wanting to report illegal fireworks should use the website ispyfireworks.com instead of calling 3-1-1 or 9-1-1. Calling 9-1-1 should only be used in cases of an emergency, such as a person injured by fireworks or a fire started by fireworks; 3-1-1 or 9-1-1 should not be used to report illegal fireworks.

Safe-N-Sane fireworks are those that have been tested and approved by Southern Nevada fire departments for use during this one week of the year.

At all other times of the year, Safe-N-Sane fireworks are illegal as well as any other type of fireworks that fly through the air, explode or rotate on the ground.

On Monday morning fireworks booths inside the city of Las Vegas can stock up on approved Safe-N-Sane fireworks and begin to sell them after an inspection by a fire inspector from Las Vegas Fire & Rescue. All fireworks booths must have a permit and be inspected to operate inside the city. In the past, some illegal booths were found to be in business; they were shut down, their fireworks confiscated and citations issued.

An illegal firework is one that either flies through the air, explodes, or whirls on the ground. In other words, you have no control over them and they can wind up causing a fire. These fireworks are extremely dangerous and are illegal throughout Clark County. Illegal fireworks usually are sold outside Clark County and on the Indian reservations. Those purchased on the Indian reservations are expected to be used on the reservation at a specially designated area, and not off the property. Using them anywhere else in Clark County is illegal.

Although they are labeled “Safe-N-Sane” fireworks, some people have the impression that they are toys and children can “play with them.” Safe-N-Sane fireworks can cause injury to people and are capable of starting large fires. A number of significant fires in the valley started in past years because of the use of Safe-N-Sane fireworks. People who purchase Safe-N-Sane fireworks must be at least 16 years of age. Booth operators have been instructed by fire officials to check identification if necessary to ensure that the person purchasing the fireworks is of proper age. The user still must exercise extreme caution when using Safe-N-Sane fireworks.

Fireworks Safety Tips



Fireworks should be used on a flat, firm surface, such as the ground or a driveway.

Fireworks are illegal on the street and sidewalk.

Stay away from bushes, grasses and trees, or anything else that might catch fire. Stay away from vehicles.

Have a bucket of water and/or a garden hose available for use in case of fire.

There should be a responsible adult present when fireworks are being used.

After the firework has been used, it should be picked up with a shovel and dropped into a bucket of water and let soak for several hours before being discarded in the trash.

“Duds” (fireworks that did not go off after being lit) should be picked up with a shovel and dropped into a bucket of water. You should NOT try to relight them.

If a fire does start because of fireworks, don’t panic. Using the garden hose or bucket of water, either put the fire out or prevent it from getting larger. Someone should call 9-1-1.

Fireworks should NEVER be used in a building.

ANY type of firework is illegal at 12:01 a.m. July 5, which includes Safe-N-Sane fireworks.

Fireworks are illegal at all times on streets, in any parks, on city property or on school district property.