Officials searching for missing boater after helping struggling woman at Lake Mead

LAKE MEAD (KTNV) — Officials are searching for a man who went missing at Lake Mead after helping a woman struggling in the water.

On Saturday, June 6, around 9 a.m., three women jumped into the water from a rented pontoon boat carrying 12 people, according to a release from the Nevada Department of Wildlife.

One of the women began struggling, and a man jumped into the water to assist her and brought her a flotation device from the boat, officials said.

The woman was able to return safely to the boat, but while the passengers worked to get the swimmers back on board, strong winds pushed the boat farther away from the man in the water, according to NDOW.

Witnesses said the man initially appeared to be floating on his back and did not appear to be in distress. He was later observed submerging and resurfacing once before disappearing beneath the water.

The National Park Service is leading search and recovery efforts. NDOW game wardens responded Saturday morning and conducted an initial search of the area.

Additional search efforts by NPS personnel continued over the weekend but have not located the missing boater.

"This incident is a tragic reminder of how quickly conditions can change on the water," said NDOW Game Warden Lieutenant Chris Walther. "Strong winds, distance from a boat, fatigue, and other factors can quickly turn an enjoyable day on the water into an emergency. We encourage everyone to wear a properly fitted life jacket and be prepared for changing conditions."

Windy conditions at the time of the incident created challenging conditions on the water.

The area where the incident occurred is estimated to be between 125 and 175 feet deep.