Officials looking for people who damaged or destroyed rare Death Valley plants

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Federal officials are asking for help finding the people accused of illegal off-roading in Death Valley National Park.

It happened Dec. 17, according to National Park officials, on the Eureka Dunes.

More than five miles of unauthorized tire tracks damaged or destroyed at least 74 plants, park officials said. That includes the Shining Milkvetch, a rare species found only on sand dunes within Death Valley National Park.

“Eureka Dunes are a special place meant to be enjoyed on foot,” said Superintendent Mike Reynolds. “They are protected from off-road driving by both park regulations and their designation as wilderness. Please help us identify those responsible for damaging these fragile resources. Some of the plants affected grow nowhere else on earth.”

The tracks also passed close enough to other rare plants that the weight of the vehicle may have caused underground root damage. These include Eureka Dunes Evening Primrose and Eureka Valley dune grass, both species native to the park’s dune ecosystems.

The vehicle involved is believed to be a white 2021 Toyota Tacoma with California license plates, an equipment rack in the truck bed, and a black Fox Racing® cover on the tailgate. At least two people were in the vehicle when it was photographed driving on the dunes.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to report it anonymously to the National Park Service Tip Line at go.nps.gov/SubmitATip, by email at nps_isb@nps.gov, or by calling 888-653-0009.

