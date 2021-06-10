Officials continue eviction moratorium discussion ahead of expiration date

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The current eviction moratorium is set to expire at the end of this month and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it's in discussions about the order and what comes next.

But low-income housing advocates are worried the nearly $50 billion in aid Congress has approved for landlords and tenants may not reach them in time.

They believe the money will be enough but some states are doing a better job distributing the money than others.

The latest Census Pulse Survey shows millions are still behind on their rent.

“That's about 15 million people who are at heightened risk of losing their homes when the eviction moratorium expires and that's almost twice as many families that lost their homes during the foreclosure crisis,” said Diane Yentel, president and CEO with National Low Income Housing Coalition.

The National Low Income Housing Coalition says another issue is some state agencies requiring burdensome documentation.