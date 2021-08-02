Official cause of death released for Nevada Highway Patrol trooper

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County coroner has released the official cause of death for the Nevada Highway Patrol trooper who died last week after being struck by a vehicle on Interstate 15.

According to the coroner, Trooper Micah May died as a result of blunt force trauma. His death is classified as a homicide.

May died Thursday following a high-speed chase that began near the Las Vegas Motor Speedway and involved a stolen vehicle.

May was putting stop sticks on I-15 near Sahara Avenue when he was struck by the vehicle on July 27.

He was airlifted to UMC Trauma in critical condition. His death was announced on July 29.

May was 46 years old at the time of his death and is survived by his wife and 2 children.

May received several awards for his service over the years for arresting impaired drivers. He also received the Medal of Valor for his actions before his death.

Over the weekend, law enforcement from around Southern Nevada gathered at University Medical Center as his body was transported to the coroner.

The Injured Police Officer's Fund is collecting money for his family.

