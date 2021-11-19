Officers involved in deadly northwest Las Vegas shooting identified

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has identified the two officers involved in a deadly shooting on Wednesday in the northwest part of town.

Sergeant Donald Graham and Officer Amelia Lukac have been placed on routine paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a review of the incident, the department says.

Graham is 59 years old and has been employed with the LVMPD since 1998. Lukac is 40 years old and has been employed with the LVMPD since 2004.

Both officers are assigned to the Northwest Area Command, Community Policing Division.

Police have previously said the officers were responding to reports of multiple robberies, including a local bank, when they tried to pull over the suspected robber's vehicle near Cheyenne Avenue and Tenaya Way. That person is said to have ditched the vehicle and started running from the police before pulling out a gun.

Officers shot and hit that person. They were transported to the hospital where they were pronounced dead and their identity will be released by authorities at a later date.

Police have not yet released how many shots were fired.

This is the 10th officer-involved shooting in LVMPD's jurisdiction in 2021 and the second one this week.

The other, unrelated shooting happened on Tuesday in the northeast part of town on North Pecos Road near Lake Mead Boulevard. The agency says officers shot and a man with a gun in a mobile home park. That man was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

