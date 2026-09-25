Officer accidentally fired gun during stolen vehicle investigation in west Las Vegas, LVMPD says

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department will investigate after officials say an officer accidentally discharged their weapon during an encounter with the driver of a reported stolen car on Friday.

🔴 WATCH 🔴 Capt. Adam Seely explains what happened and shares details about the ongoing investigation:

[FULL PRESSER] LVMPD says officer accidentally fired gun during stolen vehicle investigation

According to police, the officer was responding to a report of a stolen vehicle at 12:41 p.m. in the 9500 block of West Charleston Boulevard, near Hualapai Way.

The officer found the vehicle in the 8200 block of Silver Sky Drive, which is in the area of Summerlin Parkway and Durango Drive. Police say there was a man in the driver's seat and a woman in the passenger seat.

"The officer exited his vehicle, drew his firearm, and started issuing verbal commands to the suspects," LVMPD officials stated. "The vehicle fled from the officer at a high rate of speed at which time the officer negligently discharged a round from his firearm."

Additional officers used their patrol cars to block the roadway, and police say the driver rammed the cars in an attempt to get past them.

Both the man and woman were taken into custody without further incident, police said, and the man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries which police said were related to the collision.

The incident is being investigated by LVMPD's Internal Affairs Bureau and Force Investigation Team.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to share it with the Force Investigation Team by calling 702-828-8452. Anonymous tips can also be made through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.