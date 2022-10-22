Watch Now
Nye County will count ballots by hand, but with changes after NV Supreme Court ruling

Scott Sonner/AP
FILE - People wait to vote in-person at Reed High School in Sparks, Nev., prior to polls closing on Nov. 3, 2020. Nevada voters consider a ballot question on Nov. 8, 2022, that would enshrine in the state constitution a ban on discrimination based on race, color, creed, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or express, age, disability, ancestry or national origin. Nevadans will also weigh in on ranked-choice voting and the state's minimum wage. (AP Photo/Scott Sonner, File)
Posted at 5:14 PM, Oct 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-21 20:42:16-04

PAHRUMP, Nev. (KTNV) — The Nevada Supreme Court ruled on Friday that votes in Nye County will be counted by hand for this upcoming election.

The ACLU filed an emergency petition with the state’s highest court, challenging the method of counting ballots using both hand and machine. The parts of the petition were denied by the court, which prohibited the use of voting machines during the 2022 election.

The county is one of the first jurisdictions in the country to do away with voting machines, and only use paper ballots, since the last election. Officials confirm that voting will also be done by hand on Election Day.

Voters in Pahrump tell KTNV that they “don’t mind” the hand-counting method.

“I trust the hand count more than I trust the machine,” said Kimberly Nerl, a Nye County voter.

Wade Hinden, another voter in Nye County, said, “Computers can be fixed, machines can be rigged.”

Friday’s ruling also prohibited the county from live streaming during the hand-count read-aloud prior to polls closing on Nov. 8. The county must also allow all three methods of voter identification.

Nye County officials say they will not comment on the pending litigation. They also said that the media and other members of the public will be allowed to watch – as observers – the counting of votes.

The ACLU was not available for comment.

