Nye County Sheriff's Office confirms investigation into 'student-reported incident' at bus stop

PAHRUMP (KTNV) — Deputies are "actively investigating" a reported incident at a school bus stop on Thursday, the Nye County Sheriff's Office says.

In a social media post, sheriff's officials wrote that the incident, reported by a student, occurred near a bus stop for Rosemary Clarke Middle School and Hafen Elementary School students.

"Our deputies are in communication with school officials and are working closely with the school district as the investigation continues," sheriff's officials wrote. They did not share additional details about what was reported, or whether any persons of interest are being sought.

Deputies are expected to maintain an increased presence near school bus stops during pickup and drop-off times, officials wrote.

"The investigation remains ongoing, and we will provide additional information when appropriate and when it can be released without compromising the investigation," they said.