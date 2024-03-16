Nye County School District changing protocols following school lockdown

PAHRUMP (KTNV) — The Nye County School District is making some changes following a school lockdown that happened earlier this week.

On Monday, Pahrump Valley High School was locked down after school officials said a "student disturbance" happened during lunch. They said the lockdown was to facilitate an investigation into the incident but that all students are safe.

The district released a statement following the incident saying it "highlighted some deficiencies in our communication protocols during an emergency".

"At the time an event takes place, it is simply not possible for the decision makers to communicate all of the relevant information," the statement reads in part. "Handing the situation is the priority, not communication."

Because of this, a district spokesperson said they are requesting a point of contact person at each site to be an active listener to report information to those attempting to release real-time updates to the community.

Another issue the district highlighted was students becoming anxious because they didn't know what was going on.

"To prevent this going forward, we will have an emergency community group with all staff members at each school, so they can receive information about the situation and keep students informed regarding the nature and severity of the event."

Nye County School District officials said they do send messages through email, text, and calls through Infinite Campus but the tools are "slow and cumbersome". To speed up the communication process, they recommend using the NCSD phone app, which is available on iPhone and Android devices.