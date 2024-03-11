'Student disturbance' leads to lockdown at Pahrump Valley High: 'All students are safe'

PAHRUMP (KTNV) — A lockdown is underway at Pahrump Valley High School on Monday afternoon.

The Nye County Sheriff's Office confirmed the situation in a social media post, writing that "there are multiple deputies and multiple agencies on site."

Members of the public were asked to stay clear of the area. According to school officials, the situation "is under control and the [Nye County Sheriff's Office] is consulting with the school administration to lift the lockdown."

"Please do not come to the school at this time," administrators added in a social media post.

The lockdown originated as part of what school officials described as a "student disturbance" during lunch.

"The disturbance is contained," school administration wrote, adding that the lockdown was initiated to facilitate an investigation into the incident.

Administrators emphasized that "all students are safe" and advised parents to monitor the Nye County School District website or Facebook page for updates.

Officials with the Nye County Sheriff's Office wrote that updates would be forthcoming.