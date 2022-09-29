Nye County dog breeder files for bankruptcy, stalls court proceedings

PAHRUMP, Nev. (KTNV) — Vasili Platunov and Oksana Higgins, the couple arrested in the massive dog breeding operation in Amargosa Valley, appeared in court on Thursday morning.

The appearance was initially supposed to address what will happen with the dogs currently in the custody of Nye County. However, Platunov's attorney Tom Gibson revealed his client recently filed for bankruptcy.

Now, Nye County has to petition the bankruptcy court to lift the automatic stay on the dogs, which are considered by the court to be personal property.

The judge says the county will have to continue to care for the dogs until they get permission to move forward from bankruptcy court before proceeding with the civil case.

Tasha Crabtree from the Nye County Animal Shelter says the task of taking care of the dogs "has not been easy" but they continue to improve the health of the dogs.

No court date is set as they must now wait for action in bankruptcy court.