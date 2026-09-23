Nye County deputies investigate 'rumor' of planned shooting at Pahrump Fall Festival

PAHRUMP (KTNV) — The Nye County Sheriff's Office is investigating rumors of a potential shooting at the Pahrump Fall Festival, sheriff's officials confirmed on Wednesday.

"NCSO is well aware of a RUMOR of a shooting incident that is supposed to take place this weekend at the Fall Festival," officials stated in a social media post.

They add that the investigation included speaking with "several people" who have relayed information about the alleged threat.

"At this point, we have not been able to develop any solid information of anyone who has first-hand knowledge of this happening," Nye County officials stated. "We are continuing to investigate to the fullest extent possible but again, so far, this is a rumor being spread."

The Pahrump Fall Festival is scheduled to take place at Petrack Park from Thursday, Sept. 24 to Sunday, Sept. 27, with rodeo events planned for Friday and Saturday.

Deputies will be on site at the festival from early afternoon until the event closes each day this weekend, officials wrote, adding that the Town of Pahrump has also contracted private security for the event.

Officials pledged to update the public should they receive additional information. Anyone with verifiable information that could help the investigation is asked to contact NCSO by calling 775-751-7000, and selecting option 5.

